For the second time in the 2023 NFL season, Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a loss on Sunday, falling prey to the Detroit Lions at home to the tune of a 20-6 score. It was certainly not the best way for the Bucs to return from a bye, with Mayfield expressing clear dissatisfaction over the way his team's offense performed following the contest (via Greg Auman of FOX Sports).

Baker Mayfield taking full ownership of the loss. Said entire offense struggled, and they have to be better and fix what’s wrong. “Inexcusable.” Said they need to be “pissed off as an offense.”

Mayfield himself did not have a very good day against the Lions, as he completed just 19 of his 37 throws for 206 passing yards, zero touchdowns, and an interception. If anything, he was sacked just once for a loss of a yard, but that won't hide the fact that the Buccaneers' attack fizzled for the most part of the game. Mayfield and star Mike Evans struggled to connect, with the wide receiver recording only 49 receiving yards on four catches and 10 targets.

On the ground, Tampa Bay generated only 46 rushing yards on 16 carries.

Underscoring the Bucs' troubles on offense in Week 6 was their atrocious third-down conversion rate, going just 2-for-12 on such opportunities. Overall, Tampa Bay generated only 251 total yards to 380 by the Lions. Without much progress from their offense, the Buccaneers sourced all their points from the special teams, with kicker Chase McLaughlin nailing both of his field-goal attempts.

Even after the loss to Detroit, the Buccaneers must still have people surprised that the team is at 3-2 after five games. Many did not expect Tampa Bay to win as many games through six weeks of the season, especially with Tom Brady being replaced under center by Mayfield, who signed a one-year deal worth $4 million with the team back in the offseason.

The Buccaneers look to bounce back in Week 7

Mayfield and the Buccaneers hope to rebound and right the ship immediately in Week 7 when they host the Atlanta Falcons. The Buccaneers are still on top of the NFC South division, while the Falcons are right behind them with a 3-3 record.