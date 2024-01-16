Todd Bowles showers Baker Mayfield with praises.

Who knew that Baker Mayfield would be able to steer the Tampa Bay Buccaneers past the reigning NFC champions in his first season with the team as successor of Tom Brady?

The Bucs' decision to take a chance on the former No. 1 overall pick has been returning great dividends to Tampa Bay, which is now just two wins away from making it back to the Super Bowl after Mayfield led the team to a 32-9 annihilation of the Philadelphia Eagles at home Monday night. Mayfield deserves all the praise he's being showered at the moment, including those from Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, who was impressed with the quarterback's focus on the game, saying that the former Heisman Trophy winner “never flinched,” per Scott Smith.

Baker Mayfield making a huge difference for the Buccaneers

Making Mayfield's performance against the Eagles even more impressive was his apparent health issues heading into the wild-card game. Mayfield was listed with rib and ankle issues before the Philadelphia game, but there was apparently nothing that would stop him from playing and leading his team in an all-important, win-or-go-home matchup. By the end of the game, Mayfield had amassed a total of 337 passing yards and three touchdowns on 22/30 completions. He took great care of the ball, as he had zero interceptions and consistently made fantastic throws to his targets downfield.

ViaBuccaneers reporter Brianna Dix:

“Todd Bowles says Baker Mayfield did a ‘hell of a job.' Cited, he put the ball where only weapons could catch it and did not turn the ball over.”

One can only imagine how much the win over the Eagles has boosted the confidence of Mayfield and the Buccaneers, who continue to play great football. Tampa Bay managed to sneak its way into the postseason thanks in large part to a solid run down the stretch of the 2023 NFL regular season, with the team going 5-1 from Week 13 to Week 18.

The Buccaneers inked the former Oklahoma Sooners QB to a one-year deal worth $4 million back in March of 2023.

Up ahead for the Buccaneers is another highly anticipated meeting against Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions on the road on Jan. 21.