Not only did the Buccaneers advance in the playoffs, but Baker Mayfield got $250,000 richer after taking down the Eagles.

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looked for their Tom Brady replacement, not many were excited about the prospects of Baker Mayfield. However, Mayfield has proven all the doubters wrong, getting the Buccaneers further into the playoffs and himself a little richer.

With Tampa Bay taking down the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round, Mayfield earned a $250,000 incentive. If the Buccaneers can defeat the Detroit Lions in the Divisional Round, Mayfield will earn another $250,000, via Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Baker's Bounty

The quarterback is entitled to $250,000 every time the Buccaneers win a playoff game. He could rake in $1 million if Tampa Bay went on to win the Super Bowl. But Mayfield isn't looking to get ahead of himself and is now focusing on the Lions.

Against the Eagles, Mayfield and the Buccaneers proved that they aren't a threat to be taken lightly. The quarterback completed 22-of-36 passes for 337 yards and three touchdowns. Tampa Bay came away with a 32-9 victory.

Things were close through the first half of the game, as the Bucs held just a 16-9 lead. However, Mayfield started cooking in the second half, throwing two of his three touchdown passes. Tampa Bay held Philadelphia out of the end zone, advancing in the playoffs.

While the Buccaneers won the NFC South, they held just a 9-8 record. With Baker Mayfield at quarterback, they weren't expected to go far in the postseason. But with a win under their best, Tampa Bay is here to stay. Mayfield can line is pockets even further with a major win over the Lions.