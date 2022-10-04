Twitter reacts to Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen divorce rumors

A bombshell report dropped on Tuesday, saying that both Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have hired divorce lawyers as their marriage looks to be reaching a boiling point. Remember, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star came out of retirement this past offseason, which frustrated Gisele as she wanted him to be around more for family time.

Of course, Twitter freaked out after the rumor dropped. Here are some of the best reactions:

Man threw his family away to play the Panthers two time a year https://t.co/i0o0pVXNM0 — 🎃👻America Is Musty👻🎃 (@DragonflyJonez) October 4, 2022

This fan joked that Tom Brady is “married to the game”:

The boy is married to the game!!! https://t.co/PhF9XRs5Ld — Wosny Lambre (@BigWos) October 4, 2022

How about this one (LOL):

a newly single Tom Brady in Tampa, Florida imagine it soak it in — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) October 4, 2022

he cant help himself but if youre still this good, why stop? https://t.co/xsnxr5rba9 — Trey (@TA1297) October 4, 2022

Lots of different opinions on Twitter, but the reality is Brady appeared to choose football over his family when he decided to return to the NFL instead of staying retired.

Sources close to Page Six claim there is “no turning back” and this could very well “be the end” of Brady and Bundchen, who share two kids, Benjamin and Vivian. TB12 also has a 15-year-old son with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.

If the divorce does happen, they’re expected to share joint custody of the children. During Hurricane Ian, Gisele was reportedly in Miami on her own, while it’s unknown where Tom Brady was staying.

Not an ideal situation for either of them, but I suppose all good things come to an end. As for Brady and his football career, Tampa Bay is off to a 2-2 start. Hopefully, he can win another Super Bowl this season but it won’t make up for the divorce if that ultimately happens.

Stay tuned for more updates on the power couple.