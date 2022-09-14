It was an eventful offseason for Tom Brady. He announced his retirement on February 1st, shortly after losing in the NFC Championship game to the Los Angeles Rams. Just over a month later, he announced that he was un-retiring and coming back to the Buccaneers at age 45. Plenty of football fans will be happy about this decision, but there’s one person who isn’t as happy. That’s his wife Gisele Bundchen.

Tom Brady has been married to super model Gisele Bundchen for 13 years, and the couple share two children. Throughout the years, there have often been rumors of Gisele’s unhappiness with her husband Brady continuing to play the sport he loves. Just before the season started, Brady unexpectedly stepped away from the Buccaneers for 11 days. When he came back, all he had to say was, “I’m 45 years old man. There’s a lot of shit going on.”

Just yesterday, Elle published a profile on Gisele Bundchen in which she mentions her husband Tom Brady and his decisions.

“Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” she said. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

Gisele Bundchen is clearly unhappy with Tom, now voicing her opinion for the public eye. It’s going to be tough for Brady to be present while he tries to reach another Super Bowl this season.

“I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]. I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams,” she said.

It’s time for Tom Brady to step up in his marriage, according to his wife Gisele Bundchen, but he has football and rings on his mind.