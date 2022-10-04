RUMOR: Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen trending towards divorce

Tom Brady is not enjoying his best season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Things are not any better for him at home, as he and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, are potentially in the midst of a divorce.

The two celebrities’ marriage has been going south in recent months and may soon reach an endpoint. According to Sara Nathan and Emily Smith of Page Six, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have each hired divorce lawyers and are seemingly going to split.

“I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is,” a source told Page Six. “I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.” Page Six reports that the two would share joint custody of their children in the event that they officially separate.

Bundchen was reportedly not totally on board with Brady deciding to unretire from the NFL and rejoin the Buccaneers. It was reported last month that the couple has been living separately from one another amid their marital issues. Antonio Brown posting a picture of himself and Gisele hugging certainly doesn’t help matters.

The Buccaneers are 2-2 so far this season. Tom Brady has been solid, completing 68.4 percent of his passes and racking up 1,058 passing yards, six touchdowns and just one interception, but the offense around him is struggling and riddled with injuries.