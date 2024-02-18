The Bucks star defended his three-point title at NBA All-Star Weekend.

Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard came into NBA All-Star Weekend as the defending champion of the 3-point contest. Lillard has always been one a good three point shooter throughout his career with a career average of 37 percent shooting from the three point line. Lillard was able to defend his crown, winning back to back three point shootouts, and he had a hilarious message for the refs following his win.

“I see the referees out here but they ain't enforcing no rules,” Lillard said. “I seen a couple rules getting broke, so I figured I could get away with a little bit.”

Lillard was referring to Karl-Anthony Towns having his foot on the line while shooting during the three-point competition.

Damian Lillard become the first back to back 3-point contest winner at NBA All-Star Weekend since Jason Kapono won the event in 2007 and 2008. This is the third time that Lillard has competed in the competition.

In the final round of the contest, Lillard needed over 24 to win which was what Trae Young and Karl-Anthony Towns had scored. In true Dame Time fashion, Lillard clinched his title with the money ball of his final rack.

This season, Damian Lillard has suited up in 51 games for the Bucks. He's been averaging 24.6 points per game, 4.1 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 42.3 percent shooting from the field, 34.1 percent shooting from the three point line and a league-leading 92.5 percent shooting from the free throw line.

The Bucks recently fired head coach Adrian Griffin and replaced him with Doc Rivers. The Bucks have struggled though, mustering only a 3-7 record since Rivers took over as head coach.