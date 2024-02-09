Damian Lillard is the reigning 3-point contest champion.

Damian Lillard is shooting just 34.7% from beyond the arc this season, one of the lowest marks of his Hall-of-Fame career. Don't let that uncharacteristically average accuracy fool you into assuming the Milwaukee Bucks superstar is no longer one of the league's most flammable marksmen, though—a reality Vegas believes he's poised to prove once again at All-Star weekend.

Lillard is the betting favorite to win the 2024 Starry 3-Point Contest in Indianapolis on All-Star Saturday night, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The first-time All-Star starter is currently at +500 odds to be the last player standing in the event, which he won last year in Salt Lake City.

Bucks teammate Malik Beasley—who's shooting a scorching 45.0% on triples this season—comes in next at +550 odds, tied with the Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton. New York Knicks franchise player Jalen Brunson and the Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns, the event's tallest ever winner at 6'11, both sport +600 odds at FanDuel. Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young and Utah Jazz big man Lauri Markkanen are at +650 odds, while Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers brings up the rear at +700.

While Damian Lillard is an understandable and deserving favorite, literally no outcome from the long-range shoot-out would be surprising. All eight participants have proven themselves as imminently dangerous three-point shooters during their careers, their offensive success at least partially stemming from the pressure they put on defenses from deep. It's truly anyone's event to win.

The 2024 Starry 3-Point Contest is set to begin at approximately 5:00 p.m. (PT) on Saturday, February 17th from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.