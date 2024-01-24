That Bucks-76ers game will have plenty of emotion.

In a stunning turn of events, Doc Rivers is now the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks after the firing of Adrian Griffin just 43 games into his first season with the team. It might not have been so stunning inside the organization, as Rivers was reportedly brought on as an informal consultant in December after some early-season struggles. Rivers was available because he didn't get a new head coaching job after the Philadelphia 76ers let him go, and now he takes over another Eastern Conference contender.

With Rivers now in Milwaukee, everybody is looking forward to that first matchup against the Sixers. That will come on Feb. 25 in Philadelphia, which will surely not give him the warmest welcome.

Doc Rivers' 76ers tenure

Doc Rivers spent three seasons as the Sixers' head coach. Rivers replaced Brett Brown in 2020 as Daryl Morey hoped the 2008 NBA champion could get Philly over the hump.

Instead, the Sixers lost in the Eastern Conference Semifinals in all three seasons. Last year, Rivers' Sixers held a 3-2 lead over the Boston Celtics in the second round but collapsed on their home floor in Game 6, which was then followed up by a truly embarrassing Game 7 showing in Boston. That resulted in Rivers' dismissal.

Rivers went 154-82 in the regular season and 20-15 in the playoffs with Philly. The longtime head coach hasn't been to the conference finals since 2012 with Boston, failing to reach the Western Conference Finals over seven seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Bucks vs. 76ers in East

The Bucks sit at 30-13 as Doc Rivers takes over for Adrian Griffin, which is good for second in the East. That's 3.5 games behind the No. 1 Celtics and just a half-game ahead of the No. 3 Sixers. Milwaukee and Philly will likely be battling for positioning behind Boston for the rest of the season, so the Feb. 25 game will have plenty of meaning besides Rivers' return.

The game will also feature two MVP candidates in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid. Circle that calendar for a month from now.