Will Doc Rivers be the next head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks?

The Milwaukee Bucks took the NBA by storm after they parted ways with head coach Adrian Griffin. Griffin helped the Bucks to a second-place Eastern Conference standing; yet, the team is going in a different direction. Moreover, Griffin reportedly had help from Doc Rivers before his departure.

Adrian Griffin reportedly struggled as head coach of the Bucks

Griffin was hired as Milwaukee's head coach in June of 2023. He only served seven months before parting ways with the team. However, Griffin had his struggles, as Doc Rivers reportedly aided him as an informal consultant at the behest of the Bucks, per The Athletic.

Furthermore, Rivers is slated as a serious contender for Milwaukee's head job. The veteran coach signed as an analyst with ESPN in 2023 after he left the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Bucks experienced an early 2023-24 season slump, which prompted questions of Griffin's competence. Specifically, fans and critics became skeptical of the head coaches' defensive schemes. Still, Griffin helped the team rally to attain a top-two Eastern Conference spot.

Nevertheless, the Bucks seem to want to take a different direction with the team.

Milwaukee has the tools to make a deep run in the NBA Playoffs. Giannis Antetokounmpo is having another stellar season. The Greek Freak is averaging 31.2 points ( a career-high), 11.5 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game.

In addition, newly acquired point guard Damian Lillard is not far behind, averaging 25.3 points and 6.9 assists per contest. Adding Doc Rivers to the superstar duo of Lillard and Antetokounmpo would make the Bucks even more unstoppable.

Milwaukee is also interested in trading for Dejounte Murray, which would take them another step higher. It will be interesting to see the moves the franchise makes amid their mid-season challenges.