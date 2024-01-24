Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard are going to be getting signals from Doc Rivers.

The Milwaukee Bucks surprisingly decided to fire first-year head coach Adrian Griffin on Tuesday afternoon amid the team's 30-13 start to the season. In attempts to remain in a championship position and bring in an experienced coach, the Bucks are finalizing a deal with Doc Rivers to replace Griffin, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

🚨 IT'S FINALLY OFFICIAL Doc Rivers is finalizing an agreement to become the next head coach of the Bucks, per @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/XIooPJ5flS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 24, 2024

Rivers, 62, was recently fired by the Philadelphia 76ers following the 2022-23 season. The long-time head coach led the Sixers to a 54-28 record en route to their third straight appearance in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. In a total of 24 years as a coach in the NBA, Rivers has posted a 1,097-763 record, the ninth-most wins by a head coach in league history. During the 2021-22 season, Rivers was named one of the 15 greatest coaches in NBA history as part of the league's 75th anniversary celebration.

Known for coaching the Celtics to their last championship in 2008, Rivers has only had three losing seasons in all of his years on the sidelines. One of these instances was during the 2003-04 season when he went 1-10 with the Orlando Magic before being fired.

Upon firing Griffin, the Bucks quickly turned their attention to Rivers as their top choice to lead their championship-caliber roster highlighted by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. Rivers' prior experience in the postseason with star players made him the ideal fit for this franchise. Not to mention, Rivers has served as an informal consultant to Griffin at the behest of the Bucks, according to The Athletic.

Currently 30-13on the season, the Bucks find themselves just a few games back of the Boston Celtics for the best record in the NBA. After hiring Rivers, winning a championship this season remains the Bucks' only goal.

It is unknown at this time when Rivers will officially join the team.