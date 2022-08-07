Ask ten NBA fans who they think the best player in the world is, and more than a few of them will say Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek superstar has been lighting up the league since he was drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks. His dominant playoff run in 2021 cemented his status as a blossoming all-time great.

However… Giannis himself will be the first one to downplay his greatness. Look no further than his response to this question about being the best player in the world. The way the Bucks star explains his role, you’d think he’s a glorified role player, not the best player in the league today. (via Pulse Sports)