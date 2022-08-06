Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is hyped up after seeing Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo suit up with his brothers for the Greek national team.

Giannis recently shared a photo of him alongside his brothers, Thanasis, Kostas and Alex, as they went through the media day for the upcoming 2022 EuroBasket. It is definitely amazing to see the whole Antetokounmpo family representing their nation, and just like everybody else, LeBron couldn’t help but get excited about the four brothers teaming up.

On Instagram, James commented on the photo with fire emojis to indicate how ecstatic and excited he is to watch the four.

Looks like LeBron James is hyped up for Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Greek national team 👀#Lakers #Bucks #NBA pic.twitter.com/bv9XM3mjms — Kit Guinhawa (@BeatKit22) August 6, 2022

With the 2022-23 NBA season still a bit far away, LeBron James and the rest of the basketball world will surely be watching Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece as they attempt to bring a medal to their home nation.

Giannis wanted to temper expectations on Greece, though, admitting that they are not fully ready yet to compete for a medal. But he did say they have a chance–even though it is small.

“It doesn’t matter what the world expects, it’s what the team expects. In all the competitions I’ve been to with Greece, we didn’t even reach the quarterfinals. We’re not ready for medals or cups. We need to create chemistry and the right atmosphere. Let’s go and do our best,” Giannis said, per Eurohoops.net.

“I have realistic goals, I need to get better. We have three weeks to bond. I will adapt to what the national team needs from me and not the opposite. Our coach (Dimitris Itoudis) is doing an amazing job and we have to do the best we can.”

Whatever the case may be, a lot of eyes will be on Giannis and Greece when they play. Like the Lakers star, who doesn’t want to see the Antetokounbros play together? Four brothers on the same court: that’s gotta be a first, right?