The Milwaukee Bucks are already without Giannis Antetokounmpo in their first-round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers. And ahead of Game 3 on Friday, the team could be dealing with another massive absence. Doc Rivers revealed that Khris Middleton didn't practice Thursday after spraining his ankle in the Game 2 loss. His status is up in the air according to Rivers.
Per Eric Nehm:
“It's another holding our breath situation, so honestly, I don't know.”
Absolute nightmare situation for the Bucks if Middleton misses time as well. Giannis is in doubt to play at all in this series. It all comes down to how he responds to treatment on his calf, with a 2-4 week recovery timeline at the moment. The Greek Freak has begun shooting but he's yet to do any cutting or intense running on the court.
Khris Middleton injury a nightmare for Bucks
Middleton was seen limping in the opening period of Game 2 and initially went to the locker room before returning. He was clearly in pain but ended up playing the entire contest, scoring 15 points in 36 minutes of action on 6 for 14 shooting from the field. He was better in Game 1, putting up 23 points. However, Middleton wasn't playing through an injury.
Khris Middleton went to the locker room momentarily after an apparent ankle injury, per the Bucks.
He's back on the bench but has yet to return to the game. pic.twitter.com/2ZZEIf0yyQ
— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 24, 2024
Ankle sprains are tricky and although the severity isn't yet known, basketball is a sport with a lot of cutting and sudden change of directions, so Middleton will likely have a tough time playing his best if he suits up Friday, even if his ankle is taped up heavily.
Bucks offense is struggling
It's clear Milwaukee misses Antetokounmpo. Damian Lillard is the only one on this roster who is really showing out in this series, dropping 35 and 34 points in the first two games. In fact, his 35 in the series opener all came in the first half, propelling the Bucks to a 15-point victory.
Brook Lopez, Bobby Portis Jr, and Middleton need to step up in the absence of Giannis, but that's not exactly happening. While there's still no timetable for return for Giannis, Rivers did sound optimistic about his superstar after Thursday's practice:
“He did a lot of floor stuff today, probably the most I’ve seen,” Rivers said. “Nothing live. He was shooting and moving today.”
“I saw him moving around and my mindset is he's getting close,” Rivers said. “Does that mean a day, four days? I'm not sure.”
Defensively, the Bucks aren't exactly thriving and that's understandable when Giannis isn't on the floor. Aside from Middleton's offensive contributions, he's also a solid defender. That's needed against a Pacers attack that is one of the best in the Association. Milwaukee would miss him a lot if he's unable to go.
The series shifts back to Indiana on Friday. You can only put so much on Dame's shoulders when he doesn't have his co-star on the floor. He needs the supporting cast to also deliver and that includes Middleton. Bucks fans will be praying he's healthy enough to contribute as this first-round matchup rolls on.
Tip-off Friday is scheduled for 5:30 PM ET.