Giannis Antetokounmpo is preparing as early as now for 2023-24, and his latest workout photo has Milwaukee Bucks fans buzzing and excited for next season.

On Saturday, Antetokounmpo tweeted a photo of him showing his well-built body as he continues his offseason work. He also showed how motivated he is to bounce back with the Bucks next campaign, captioning his photo with: “I'm not negotiating with myself. The work will be done.”

I’m not negotiating with myself. The work will be done pic.twitter.com/O3cqvbCZ1Z — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) June 10, 2023

Of course the Bucks faithful couldn't help but get hyped about Giannis Antetokounmpo's statement. One fan warned that “revenge season” is coming for the Greek Freak, while another one said the “league is in trouble” with a bigger, better and stronger Giannis coming.

A lot also shared their predictions that another MVP and Finals MVP are heading his way.

“You know what time it is. 2024 Finals MVP,” one commenter shared. Another supporter said, “Hot take: Giannis will shoot 75% from the FT line and 35% from 3 next year… and the league will be in trouble.”

A third fan added, “He got that from Kobe. It's over for the league next year. Giannis going crazy.”

On the other hand, even a Boston Celtics fan chimed in, sharing his fear of Giannis after seeing the photo: “Celtics fan to the death but for some reason this picture scares me [and] if you know basketball you know!!”

Here are more reactions to Giannis' offseason work:

Bucks fans will have to wait for a few more months to see Giannis Anteotkounmpo back in action. But there's definitely reason to be excited about what next season holds for the team with Giannis leading the way.