Things are getting heated in Game 3 of the NBA Playoffs matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks on Thursday.
In the first quarter, the 76ers and their fanbase were already displeased as things ratcheted up, per Tim Bontemps of ESPN:
“After a flagrant foul on Kyle Lowry and an offensive foul on Joel Embiid in the span of about 15 seconds, the crowd here is very displeased with the officials. But the result of all of it was a single point for the Knicks, and was followed by a sarcastic cheer for a Knick foul.”
That offensive foul on the 76ers center involved a knee hitting Knicks big man Isaiah Hartenstein in a very sensitive area below the waist. Then, Embiid, while laying on the court, pulled on Mitchell Robinson's legs while he was in mid-air:
This is fucking crazy. Embiid grabs Robinson AS HE'S IN THE AIR pic.twitter.com/EgInlXsrF5
— Knicks Nation (@KnicksNation) April 26, 2024
Embiid was probably lucky to only pick up the flagrant foul 1 and have to sit on the bench with two personal fouls. He very easily could have been ejected for that play in a game where the 76ers absolutely need him to be his normal dominant self.
Embiid and the 76ers fighting for their playoff lives
After losing Game 2, Joel Embiid declared that the 76ers would still win the series and that they should be up 2-0.
Fans can debate whether he's correct or not, but Philadelphia needs to make some adjustments if they want to get back into this series.
The 76ers need to continue to make Jalen Brunson work for his shots and play physical halfcourt defense, but they also need to find a way to play better transition defense. Not only does the Knicks's success scoring in transition put points on the board for them but it limits how often the 76ers get cracks at the easier scoring opportunities. Philly cannot allow New York to dictate the pace so heavily.
The 76ers need to also find ways to get star Tyrese Maxey more looks originating from off-ball situations. Maxey has been incredible in the series, but mixing in some back cuts and looks from off-ball screens will keep the Knicks guessing and less able to key in on Philly's star guard.