A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

It has now been over three weeks since Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks saw their season come to a bitter end following a heartbreaking NBA Playoffs first-round exit at the hands of the Miami Heat. Nevertheless, the wound remains fresh for Bucks fans everywhere as they continue to struggle to accept how utterly disappointing their team’s postseason run was after yet another dominant campaign in the regular season.

There’s no doubt that Milwaukee’s first-round exit has left a sour taste in Giannis’ mouth as well. This is probably why it took him this long before coming out with a heartfelt message of gratitude for Bucks fans that have stuck with the team through the ups and downs:

“Blessed to have played my 10th NBA season. To my Bucks fans and fans all around the world, THANK YOU. Thank you for your love and support. It’s time to get better and ready for year 11! See you soon,” Ginnis wrote in his tweet.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Blessed to have played my 10th NBA season. To my Bucks fans and fans all around the world, THANK YOU. Thank you for your love and support. It’s time to get better and ready for year 11! See you soon. 🙏🏾😁 pic.twitter.com/TykDxNvL7Y — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) May 17, 2023

I guess this is also Antetokounmpo’s way of saying that he’s now going to start putting in the work for next season. The dust has barely settled on the Bucks’ playoff elimination, but already, Giannis is already setting his sights on next season. You don’t really expect anything less from the former back-to-back league MVP.

Before that, though, there’s going to be a lot that will go down within the Bucks during this offseason. They’re already searching for a new head coach after firing Mike Budenholzer. A handful of key personnel decisions need to be made as well, which is why it wouldn’t be a complete shock if Giannis Antetokounmpo leads a significantly different Bucks side in 2023-24.