The Milwaukee Bucks are taking on the Los Angeles Lakers in a pivotal cross-conference matchup on Tuesday. Milwaukee wants to keep its status as a top seed in the Eastern Conference playoff picture. However, one question is on everyone's mind: Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing vs. the Lakers amid his concerning injury maintenance?
*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*
Giannis Antetokounmpo injury status vs. Lakers
Antetokounmpo is dealing with tendinopathy in his left hamstring and is ruled as probable for Tuesday night's matchup, per the NBA's official injury report. The superstar forward needs to be as healthy as possible to help the Bucks continue their Eastern Conference dominance.
Milwaukee enters the Lakers matchup with a record of 46-25, which places them second in the East. The squad is coming off a 118-93 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on March 24th. It was a team effort, but Antetokounmpo showed out.
He finished the matchup with a whopping 30 points, 19 rebounds, and four assists. Antetokounmpo was helped by longtime teammate Khris Middleton, who put up an impressive 11-point-10-rebound-10-assist triple-double. Nevertheless, the Greek Freak has arguably been the Bucks' greatest weapon in 2023-24.
The 29-year-old averages 30.7 points, 11.3 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.0 blocks per contest through 66 games. Milwaukee relies on him to set the tone as a monster two-way force. He, along with Damian Lillard, Middleton, and the rest of the Bucks' role players are tough to compete with.
Yet, Antetokounmpo's squad will need to bring their best game against a fiery Los Angeles team.
Can Giannis Antetokounmpo's Bucks overcome the hunger of the Lakers?
The Lakers travel to Milwaukee at 39-32, ranked ninth in the Western Conference standings. LA has won three games in a row and wants to take another win at Fiserv Forum. Of course, the team is led by superstar forward LeBron James, who continues to impress in his 21st season.
James helped lead the Lakers to a 150-145 win against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, amassing 26 points, 10 assists, and five rebounds. The 39-year-old possesses supreme basketball IQ and all-around ability, but he will not be using it on Tuesday night after being ruled out with an ankle injury.
Still, Milwaukee could have its hands full with James' partner in crime Anthony Davis.
The 12th-year big man scored a team-high 36 points in addition to 16 rebounds and three assists in the Pacers matchup. His inside game and defensive ability make him a nightmare matchup for opposing teams. Thankfully, the Bucks have their own weapon to boast.
Brook Lopez was one of the runner-ups for the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year award for the 2023-24 season. He has the skills to keep Los Angeles' paint forces at bay. Moreover, he shoots a respectable 36.3% from deep range. Pairing Lopez with Antetokounmpo gives the Bucks a major advantage.
Will Milwaukee have enough to stop the might of the Lakers though?
Will the Bucks prevail in their steep matchup?
Antetokounmpo's big night against the Thunder understandably warrants injury concern for his hamstring. Milwaukee wants to ensure their star is ready for their important matchup.
All in all, when it comes to the question of whether Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is playing against the Lakers, the answer is probably.