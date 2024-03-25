The Los Angeles Lakers hit the road to take on the Milwaukee Bucks Tuesday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Lakers-Bucks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Lakers are 39-32 this season, and they will be in the playoffs. They are three games back from sixth place, so there is a chance they can avoid the Play-In Tournament. The Lakers have already beaten the Bucks once this season. In that game, the Lakers were able to score 123 points. D'Angelo Russell put up a game-high 44 points in the win. Anthony Davis had 22 points and 13 rebounds, as well. LeBron James was inactive for this game, but he should be good to go for Tuesday's matchup. Russell was out on Sunday with an illness, so his status for Tuesday is still questionable.
The Bucks are 46-25, and they will be in the playoffs with ease. However, they are not going to be the top seed as the Boston Celtics have already locked that up. In their loss against the Lakers earlier this month, the Bucks scored 122 points. Giannis Antetokounmpo had a triple-double with 34 points to lead the team. Damian Lillard had 28 points, as well. As a team, the Bucks shot 49.5 percent from the field, and they made 16 threes. They are going to be healthy heading into this matchup.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Lakers-Bucks Odds
Los Angeles Lakers: +8 (-110)
Moneyline: +250
Milwaukee Bucks: -8 (-110)
Moneyline: -320
Over: 233.5 (-110)
Under: 233.5 (-110)
How to Watch Lakers vs. Bucks
Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT
TV: TNT
Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Lakers were able to win the first matchup with the Bucks on the back of D'Angelo Russell. He will most likely not have the same type of game, but LeBron is playing in this one. The Lakers need to keep offensively if they want to win this game. The Lakers will need over 120 points to win this game.
The Bucks do give up their fair share of points, and the Lakers are coming off a game in which they scored 150 points. In fact, the Lakers are scoring 120.8 points per game in their last 10 games. When Los Angeles scores at least 120 points, they are 25-6. If they can put up that number, they will cover the spread.
Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread/Win
Milwaukee put up 122 points, which is usually enough to win games for them. They do score the third-most points per game in the NBA this season at over 120.0 points. They should be able to have another game of 120 points in this one. The Lakers allow 117.6 points per game, so the Bucks should be able to have another good offensive game in this one.
When the Bucks score at least 120 points this season, they are 31-4. With Giannis and Damian healthy, they are going to be able to have a great offensive output. Milwaukee needs to score 120 points in order to win this game, though. As long as they do that, they will win this game.
Final Lakers-Bucks Prediction & Pick
This is going to be a race to 120 points. I think the Bucks will win that race. I will take the Bucks to win this game at home. However, I do think eight points could be too much. I am going to take the Lakers spread.
Final Lakers-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Lakers +8 (-110)