Bucks star Khris Middleton finds himself on the team's injury report ahead of Tuesday's in-season tournament game vs. the Heat.

Milwaukee Bucks All-Star wing Khris Middleton underwent a knee procedure in the offseason, which is why the team has limited his minutes through the first month of the season. Middleton is only averaging about 19.8 minutes per game and as a result, he's been unable to make the impact he usually does for the Bucks. Nonetheless, Middleton is still an essential part of Milwaukee's main rotation, yet they may be without him for their final NBA In-Season tournament group play game on Tuesday night vs. the Miami Heat. With Middleton's status unclear for this matchup, the question is now: Is Khris Middleton playing tonight vs. the Heat?

Khris Middleton injury status vs. Heat

Khris Middleton has been limited basically the entire season so far. He has no looked comfortable in his role and the Bucks have not really increased his workload. Now, he is questionable to play against the Heat on Tuesday night due to what the team is calling left Achilles tendinitis.

While he has played in the Bucks' last three games, Middleton has yet to surpass 19 points in any game this season. In the month of November, Middleton has averaged 12.7 points and 4.2 rebounds per game while shooting just 33.3 percent from three-point range.

Alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, Middleton must step up and begin to look like the star Milwaukee is used to see, especially if this team is going to have any chance of competing for a title.

The Bucks have been on a roll lately, winning seven of their last eight games after beginning the year with a 5-4 record. Currently 3-0 in East Group B, the Bucks can clinch their spot in the quarterfinals and go a perfect 4-0 in group play with a win over the Heat.

However, Miami is no pushover and they have seemed to be the Bucks' kryptonite as of late. While they have not won a regular season game in Milwaukee since 2019, the Heat did recently defeat the Bucks 4-1 in the first-round of last year's playoffs. The Heat went on to advance to the NBA Finals as the 8-seed in the Eastern Conference.

Tuesday will mark the first time these two teams face off since their shocking playoff series, which is why Middleton's presence could be vital. With the ability to get going at any point in any game, Middleton is the key to success for Milwaukee alongside Giannis and Dame.

So, when it comes to the question of if Khris Middleton is playing tonight vs. the Heat, the answer is still yet to be determined.