Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton underwent a successful surgery on his right knee after the NBA playoffs, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Charania reported Middleton is expected to fully recover from “the minor arthroscopic” procedure. Middleton should be able to play basketball in July, Charania said.

Middleton, who is 31 years old, averaged 15.1 points on 43.6 percent shooting in 33 games played this season. He also averaged 4.9 assists and 4.2 rebounds.

His averages improved to 23.8 points on 46.5 percent shooting in the Bucks' first-round series against the Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat. He looked more like himself from the last few seasons after he dealt with knee pain during the regular season.

Middleton was a key part of the Bucks' 2021 championship run. Since then, he has struggled to stay on the floor.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Khris Middleton suffered an MCL sprain in Game 2 of the Bucks' 2022 first-round series against the Chicago Bulls. Milwaukee, which was the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, lost to the No. 2 seed Boston Celtics in seven games in the conference semifinals.

The Bucks' forward underwent wrist surgery that offseason and missed the first 20 games of the 2022-23 campaign. He returned to play in December but soon missed 18 straight games with right knee soreness.

Middleton reportedly said he had dealt with effects from a left ankle sprain in that time.

“It's just kind of what I've dealt with every summer ramping back up for the season,” Middleton said, via The Athletic.

Middleton has a player option for $40.4 million this season. If he declines it, he will become an unrestricted free agent.