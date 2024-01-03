It was once thought that the Milwaukee Bucks would steamroll their way atop the league by this time during the offseason. They got a new coach in Adrian Griffin. Not to mention, Giannis Antetokounmpo got a perfect pick-and-roll partner in Damian Lillard. But, there are still doubts that haunt this squad. Kendrick Perkins pointed out some of them and made a bold declaration about their chances at a Larry O'Brien trophy, via NBA on ESPN.

“No one is fearing the deer. As a matter of fact, it is deer hunting season right now. It just started about a month and a half ago. Second thing, I don't want to hear what the Bucks have been doing as of late because they haven't been played by anyone. Yes, they got a nice win over the New York Knicks. Then, the Knicks came back and returned the favor on Christmas… They are measured up against contenders…The Bucks have not got a signature win,” was the bold declaration that Kendrick Perkins made.

As of the moment, Giannis Antetokounmpo is climbing up the MVP ladder once again. Damian Lillard is scoring 25.5 points per contest on a 43.1% clip from all three levels of scoring. Adrian Griffin has figured out schemes and rotations such that the Bucks got a 24-win record with only nine losses.

But, Perkins points out the lack of a proper perimeter defense. All of this could be anchored on the fact that they lost to the Indiana Pacers. There is still a lot to work on. But, to claim that the second-best team in the Eastern Conference is not a title contender might be too much. Will the Bucks get to prove him wrong?