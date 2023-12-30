Brook Lopez running point? Dame at center? Giannis Antetokounmpo says it's possible!

All of the early-season concerns regarding the viability of the new-look Milwaukee Bucks seem to be in the past. After a slow 5-4 start to the season that included ugly, double-digit losses to Atlanta, Toronto and Orlando, the Bucks have since gone 19-4 and solidly established themselves as an inner circle title contender. In fact, things are so rosy in Milwaukee right now that two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo feels comfortable enough to suggest some thinking-outside-of-the-box lineup changes prompted by the surprising emergence of “Point Brook Lopez.”

Point Brook with the cross and the lob for the lead! pic.twitter.com/ZtF0l6tClV — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 30, 2023

Though his handles aren't exactly on the level of Allen Iverson, this is still a pretty impressive play being made on the perimeter by a 35-year-old seven-footer. After the game, likely prompted by the fact that he was on the finishing end of the Lopez lob, Giannis Antetokounmpo shared that he sees some minutes at point guard in Brook Lopez's future. But hey, at that point, what do you do with current starting point guard Damian Lillard?

“We should start the game with Brook at the point guard and Dame at the five,” Giannis suggested, per Eric Nehm of The Athletic.

Yeah, you know, I personally don't see the Bucks continuing to look all that viable if Damian Lillard is logging serious minutes at the five, but then again, who am I to second-guess the strategic suggestions of one of the 25 best basketball players who have ever lived.

If rookie head coach Adrian Griffin does plan to give this inverted lineup a look, I'd suggest waiting until mid-January to give it a shot. The Bucks have two consecutive road games in Detroit on January 20th and 22nd, and at this point, it feels like just about any starting five can give the Pistons all kinds of trouble.