The Milwaukee Bucks finished up NBA Summer League play in Las Vegas last week, concluding the tournament with a 2-3 record. 2022 second-round pick MarJon Beauchamp, who played 52 times for the Bucks last season, led the way with 13.3 points per game as the team started hot but faltered against more serious competition.

The Bucks summer league roster featured multiple players with NBA experience, including Taco Fall (37 games with Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers), Tyler Cook (65 games with five teams), Paris Bass, (two games with Phoenix Suns), Tyler Bey (18 games with Dallas Mavericks), as well as Lindell Wigginton, A.J. Green, and MarJon Beauchamp — all of whom appeared for the Bucks last season.

It also contained a multitude of undrafted athletes in search of their first taste of the floor in the NBA. With training camp two months away, which of these undrafted players could be a surprising inclusion in the Bucks' regular season roster for the 2023-24 season? Our money is on a 2023 undrafted player out of San Jose State — Omari Moore.

1 undrafted Summer League player who could make Bucks roster in 2023-24

Omari Moore (PG)

The rookie out of San Jose State did not feature much in Summer League, playing just 58 minutes across five contests, but Omari Moore has the skill set to be a useful player for the Bucks. With the loss of Jevon Carter in free agency, Milwaukee currently is without a backup point guard. Omari Moore could fill that void.

Though not a natural point guard, Moore fulfilled the role of primary ball-handler in college. He averaged 4.9 assists per game as a senior for the Spartans with an assist-to-turnover ratio of nearly 2-1. He managed this feat while also averaging north of 20 points per game in conference play. His best game came when the team needed him most, as Moore dropped 26 points to go with 10 assists and just one turnover in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Tournament against Nevada.

Moore was not known for his defense in college, but demonstrated improvement on that end of the floor during Summer League play. The 22-year-old had seven steals and grabbed 10 rebounds in his limited time on the floor — good for 4.3 steals and 6.2 rebounds per 36 minutes. The San Jose State Spartan also led the Bucks with a stellar defensive rating of 96.5. The sample size was small, but this is the defensive production the Bucks need from the backup point guard spot. And at 6-6, he offers the size to guard any backcourt player as well as most NBA wings.

Not many Bucks players stood out during Summer League play. 2022 first-round pick MarJon Beauchamp had a pair of 20-point games to start out then scored just 10 points over his final two contests. 2023 second-round selections Andre Jackson Jr. and Chris Livingston were both solid, with Livingston's efficient scoring and effort plays putting him ahead of the turnover-prone Jackson at the moment.

Omari Moore was strong on the defensive end, has the ability to be a prolific scorer, and offers good size at the point guard position. The only major concern is whether he can be a true facilitator — a necessary skill to play as a point guard in the NBA. Yet even so, Moore's well-rounded skill set makes him the likeliest of the undrafted players on the Bucks Summer League roster to make the 2023-24 Milwaukee Bucks roster.