It became clear during the 2023 NBA Summer League play that the Milwaukee Bucks wanted an extended look at MarJon Beauchamp. The 22nd overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft led the team in minutes per game (28.9) and points per game (13.3) during Milwaukee's five contests in Las Vegas.

The young wing came to Milwaukee with great offensive promise, averaging 30.5 PPG with Yakima Valley College and then 15.1 PPG with G-League Ignite — both in limited games. Beauchamp played in 52 contests for the Bucks as a rookie, including 11 starts. He averaged 8.9 PPG in contests in which he played at least 15 minutes, reaching double figures in half of them.

The Bucks will hope Beauchamp can continue to develop during his second year in Milwaukee and provide much-needed scoring off the bench, and the NBA Summer League is the first opportunity for the team to make note of his off-season progress. MarJon Beauchamp demonstrated improvement during his four Summer League appearances, but the 22-year-old still has room for improvement entering his sophomore season. Breaking down the Bucks' biggest concern about MarJon Beauchamp from his performances in Las Vegas this summer.

Bucks' biggest concern about MarJon Beauchamp after 2023 NBA Summer League performance

Inconsistency offensively

Beauchamp started Summer League off strongly, averaging 21.5 PPG on 16-31 (51.6%) shooting from the field during his first two contests. The 6-6 wing excelled at getting to the rim off the dribble and frequently used his athleticism to finish and-one opportunities. When in rhythm, Beauchamp also scored from all three levels, both off the dribble and through catch-and-shoot opportunities.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The second-year player drew praise from new Bucks coach Adrian Griffin for his aggressiveness and willingness to attack with the ball.”What I do like from Summer League is him getting to the rim, just kind of him imposing his will,” Griffin said. “I think he has great size, great physicality and he's been getting to the rim and when you get to the rim good things happen.”

The comfort and confidence Beauchamp demonstrated to begin Summer League play was absent over his next two games. The second-year player hit just 5-16 shots for a total of 10 points, with nine of these shots coming from beyond the arc. During the first two contests, less than one-third of Beauchamp's field goal attempts were from three-point range, signaling a departure from the aggressive driving the 22-year-old showed earlier during Summer League play.

His plus-minus during this stretch was -42 over 52 minutes on the court. Beauchamp's rebounding numbers dropped as well, from 14 in the Bucks' first two games to just three across the final two contests he played.

The Bucks were blown out by the Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat in each of these games, so the blame is not on Beauchamp alone — especially since Milwaukee turned the ball over 47 times across these two matchups. But Milwaukee would have expected a guy with moderate NBA experience to continue his strong showing against rookies and fringe players, many of whom will never play in the league.

As a young player, hopefully, he will learn from his struggles in Vegas and play more to his strengths — getting to the hoop of the dribble and taking advantage of his physicality, as he did earlier in Summer League play. Overall, MarJon Beauchamp's Summer League showing was encouraging, as he showed the best of his skillset on the court while also highlighting the weaknesses in his mental approach — giving him a strong platform to improve moving forward.