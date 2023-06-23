The 2023 NBA Draft has concluded, but that does not mean teams are done making moves just yet.
Even before the final pick of the draft is revealed, teams are on the phone with agents and scouts alike, as all 30 teams in the league quickly scramble to try and add undrafted players on two-way agreements, training camp deals and Summer League contracts.
Below is a complete list and team-by-team breakdown of every undrafted free agent signing across the NBA. This page will be continuously updated as news breaks.
Atlanta Hawks
NONE
Boston Celtics
NONE
Brooklyn Nets
NONE
Charlotte Hornets
NONE
Chicago Bulls
Adama Sanogo (F/C) – Two-Way Contract (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)
Cleveland Cavaliers
Craig Porter Jr. (G) – Two-Way Contract (Chris Fedor, Cleveland.com)
Dallas Mavericks
Mike Miles Jr. (G) – Two-Way Contract (via Shams Charania, The Athletic)
Jordan Walker (G) – one-year contract (via Chris Haynes, Bleacher Report)
Denver Nuggets
NONE
Detroit Pistons
Tosan Evbuomwan (F) – (via Michael Scotto, HoopsHype)
Golden State Warriors
Javan Johnson – one-year contract (via Chris Haynes, Bleacher Report)
Houston Rockets
NONE
Indiana Pacers
NONE
Los Angeles Clippers
NONE
Los Angeles Lakers
Colin Castleton (F/C) – Two-Way Contract (via Dan Woike, LA Times)
Alex Fudge (F) – Exhibit-10 Contract (via Dave McMenamin, ESPN)
D’Moi Hodge (G) – Two-Way Contract (via Dan Wokie, LA Times)
Memphis Grizzlies
NONE
Miami Heat
Justin Powell (G) – Summer League Contract (via Jon Chepkevich, DraftExpress)
Patrick Gardner (C) – Summer League Contract (via Jon Chepkevich, DraftExpress)
Milwaukee Bucks
Omari Moore (F) – Two-Way Contract (via Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)
Minnesota Timberwolves
NONE
New Orleans Pelicans
Landers Nolley II (G) – (via Brett Siegel, ClutchPoints)
New York Knicks
NONE
Oklahoma City Thunder
NONE
Orlando Magic
NONE
Philadelphia 76ers
Ricky Council Jr. (G) – Two-Way Contract (via Shams Charania, The Athletic)
Azuolas Tubelis (F/C) – Two-Way Contract (via Shams Charania, The Athletic)
Terquavion Smith (G) – Two-Way Contract (via Shams Charania, The Atheltic)
Marcus Bagley (F) – Exhibit-10 Contract (via Brett Siegel, ClutchPoints)
Phoenix Suns
NONE
Portland Trail Blazers
NONE
Sacramento Kings
Justyn Mutts (F) – Summer League Contract (Brett Siegel, ClutchPoints)
San Antonio Spurs
Sir'Jabari Rice (G) – Two-Way Contract (via Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)
Toronto Raptors
Markquis Nowell (G) – Two-Way Contract (via Shams Charania, The Athletic)
Utah Jazz
Kihei Clark (G) – Summer League Contract (via Tony Jones, The Athletic)
Joey Hauser (F) – Two-Way Contract (via Tony Jones, The Athletic)
Colbey Ross (G) – Summer League Contract (via Tony Jones, The Athletic)
Keyshawn Justice (F) – Summer League Contract (via Tony Jones, The Athletic)
Ed Croswell (F) – Summer League Contract (via Tony Jones, The Athletic)
Nick Ongenda (C) – Summer League Contract (via Tony Jones, The Athletic)
Washington Wizards
NONE