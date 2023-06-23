The 2023 NBA Draft has concluded, but that does not mean teams are done making moves just yet.

Even before the final pick of the draft is revealed, teams are on the phone with agents and scouts alike, as all 30 teams in the league quickly scramble to try and add undrafted players on two-way agreements, training camp deals and Summer League contracts.

Below is a complete list and team-by-team breakdown of every undrafted free agent signing across the NBA. This page will be continuously updated as news breaks.

Atlanta Hawks

NONE

Boston Celtics

NONE

Brooklyn Nets

NONE

Charlotte Hornets

NONE

Chicago Bulls

Adama Sanogo (F/C) – Two-Way Contract (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

Cleveland Cavaliers

Craig Porter Jr. (G) – Two-Way Contract (Chris Fedor, Cleveland.com)

Dallas Mavericks

Mike Miles Jr. (G) – Two-Way Contract (via Shams Charania, The Athletic)

Jordan Walker (G) – one-year contract (via Chris Haynes, Bleacher Report)

Denver Nuggets

NONE

Detroit Pistons

Tosan Evbuomwan (F) – (via Michael Scotto, HoopsHype)

Golden State Warriors

Javan Johnson – one-year contract (via Chris Haynes, Bleacher Report)

Houston Rockets

NONE

Indiana Pacers

NONE

Los Angeles Clippers

NONE

Los Angeles Lakers

Colin Castleton (F/C) – Two-Way Contract (via Dan Woike, LA Times)

Alex Fudge (F) – Exhibit-10 Contract (via Dave McMenamin, ESPN)

D’Moi Hodge (G) – Two-Way Contract (via Dan Wokie, LA Times)

Memphis Grizzlies

NONE

Miami Heat

Justin Powell (G) – Summer League Contract (via Jon Chepkevich, DraftExpress)

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Patrick Gardner (C) – Summer League Contract (via Jon Chepkevich, DraftExpress)

Milwaukee Bucks

Omari Moore (F) – Two-Way Contract (via Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

Minnesota Timberwolves

NONE

New Orleans Pelicans

Landers Nolley II (G) – (via Brett Siegel, ClutchPoints)

New York Knicks

NONE

Oklahoma City Thunder

NONE

Orlando Magic

NONE

Philadelphia 76ers

Ricky Council Jr. (G) – Two-Way Contract (via Shams Charania, The Athletic)

Azuolas Tubelis (F/C) – Two-Way Contract (via Shams Charania, The Athletic)

Terquavion Smith (G) – Two-Way Contract (via Shams Charania, The Atheltic)

Marcus Bagley (F) – Exhibit-10 Contract (via Brett Siegel, ClutchPoints)

Phoenix Suns

NONE

Portland Trail Blazers

NONE

Sacramento Kings

Justyn Mutts (F) – Summer League Contract (Brett Siegel, ClutchPoints)

San Antonio Spurs

Sir'Jabari Rice (G) – Two-Way Contract (via Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

Toronto Raptors

Markquis Nowell (G) – Two-Way Contract (via Shams Charania, The Athletic)

Utah Jazz

Kihei Clark (G) – Summer League Contract (via Tony Jones, The Athletic)

Joey Hauser (F) – Two-Way Contract (via Tony Jones, The Athletic)

Colbey Ross (G) – Summer League Contract (via Tony Jones, The Athletic)

Keyshawn Justice (F) – Summer League Contract (via Tony Jones, The Athletic)

Ed Croswell (F) – Summer League Contract (via Tony Jones, The Athletic)

Nick Ongenda (C) – Summer League Contract (via Tony Jones, The Athletic)

Washington Wizards

NONE