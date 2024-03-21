The Chicago Bulls have just a few weeks left in the regular season and they have their eyes on the postseason. Not a lot of people thought that the Bulls would be playing after the regular season ended, but they have found a way to put themselves in a good position as the end of the regular season nears. The Bulls are currently in ninth place in the Eastern Conference and they have been in that position for awhile now. If the season ended today, they would be in the play-in tournament.
With just 13 games to go in the regular season, the Bulls are 33-35 on the year and they are firmly in the play-in tournament right now. It would take a complete disaster for Chicago to fall out of contention as they are eight games up on the 11th place team in the East. The Bulls will be playing postseason basketball, but they might not be able to make it past the play-in and into the playoffs.
There is still a chance that the Bulls heat up down the stretch and avoid the play-in, but it is extremely unlikely. Chicago is currently 4.5 games back of the sixth place team in the East, so they would have to make up a lot of ground in the final 13 games. It likely isn't going to happen.
So, the Bulls are probably going to be in the play-in tournament, and they will more than likely be the nine seed. Let's assume that they do finish in that spot, and let's a take a look at the best case scenario matchups for Chicago in the postseason.
Play-in game one: Atlanta Hawks
At this point, it would be very surprising if we didn't see the Hawks and the Bulls battle it out in the 9-10 game. Neither team is in good reach of the team ahead of them in the standings, and both have a comfortable lead on the team below them.
This is a good matchup for the Bulls. They would be at home, and they have been better than the Hawks this season. Chicago has won each matchup between the two teams this season, one being at home and one being on the road. Chicago should be able to advance past Atlanta.
Play-in game two: Indiana Pacers
The Bulls are going to have a tough road game for their second play-in tournament matchup, but the team they should want to play is the Pacers. Don't get me wrong, Indiana is a very good team, but Chicago would probably rather see than the Miami Heat or Philadelphia 76ers. This game would be for a spot in the playoffs, and because they are in the same division, the Bulls are most familiar with the Pacers out of those three teams. They also played each other at Indiana recently, and the Bulls got the win. They are capable of getting past the play-in tournament and into the playoffs.
First round: It's the Boston Celtics no matter what
If the Bulls make it out of the play-in tournament, they will be the eight seed in the playoffs, and there are no potential scenarios to discuss here. They would play the Celtics. Boston is currently 10 games up on the second place team in the East, and there is no chance that they get caught. The Bulls would have a very tall task ahead of them, but getting into the playoffs would be a step in the right direction for the team.