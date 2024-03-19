DeMar DeRozan, at age 34, doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon. In fact, the Chicago Bulls star appears to be in the best shape of his career. Despite being in his 15th NBA season, DeRozan is averaging 37.7 minutes per game, the second-highest average of his career and a league-leading figure. On Monday night, in a 110-107 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, DeRozan put in another huge shift, playing 40 minutes for a depleted Bulls squad.
At this point, one would have to worry when the wheels would start to fall off for DeRozan. He is approaching the wrong side of his 30s, and Father Time, despite LeBron James' best efforts, remains undefeated. But for the Bulls star, his lifestyle may be conducive to him remaining productive and capable of logging heavy minutes deep into his career.
“I don’t have other hobbies that cause me to exert any energy, you know. So I try to take care of myself the best I can. And I just love hooping. I love playing the game, no matter how many minutes it is. I just love being out there,” DeRozan said, per Cody Westerlund of 670 The Score.
It's always interesting to find out what NBA players do in their downtime, but DeMar DeRozan doesn't appear all too interested in the glitz and glamour that typically accompanies the life of a professional athlete. DeRozan is a true hooper through and through, and the Bulls have benefitted immensely from the 34-year old shooting guard's dedication that may be coming at the expense of other non-basketball activities.
DeRozan's dedication has been very much crucial for the Bulls as they aim to remain afloat. The Bulls have a strong record in clutch games, and DeRozan's presence gives the team a go-to weapon who almost always delivers for his team when it's time to win. With Zach LaVine out, DeRozan has assumed top dog duties, and with the Bulls having depth issues, DeRozan has had to shoulder quite a heavy burden.
There is still a chance for DeRozan to surpass his personal record for most minutes in a season, as he needs to average around 38 minutes over the Bulls' final 13 games to do so.