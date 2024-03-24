The postseason is right around the corner in the NBA, and it's looking like the Chicago Bulls will be back in the play-in tournament. One thing that will make the postseason difficult for the Bulls is depth. Chicago has dealt with a lot of injury trouble this season, and to try to soften the blow of those injuries, they just signed Javonte Green to a 10-day contract.
“The Chicago Bulls announced today that the team has signed guard/forward Javonte Green to a 10-day contract,” A press release from the Bulls said. “Green, 6-5, 205, rejoins Chicago after appearing in 10 games this season with the Santa Cruz Warriors, the G League affiliate of the Golden State Warriors, where he averaged 12.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks in 22.0 minutes per game.”
Bulls head coach Billy Donovan talked to the media on Saturday evening before Chicago hosted the Boston Celtics, and he discussed the move.
“…I think having another body with some of the things that we had to deal with, especially at that wing spot [is helpful],” Billy Donovan told the press. “Just to bring him in, obviously he was coming off of dealing with his knee [injury] last summer, and I think the familiarity piece, as you mentioned, with the players and the staff and everybody else [is important]. Things have changed some, but he’ll be able to pick those things up. I trust his energy in terms of putting him into the game and throwing him in there. It’s certainly tough tonight [to find minutes for him] – I’m not opposed to it – but with him just getting in last night and then being at shootaround today. But he’s been around, so I think there is a level of comfort that he has just walking in the building where everything isn’t completely foreign to him.”
Billy Donovan wants Javonte Green to bring energy
Javonte Green didn't sign a 10-day contract with the Bulls because he's going to come in and be a star. He is coming in to provide depth, and Donovan wants him to be able to provide some energy to the team as well.
“I talked to him about this,” Donovan continued. “He just has to be ready to play and go in and do what he does. He’s got a motor, he’s got energy, and at least last year he was pretty good with that starting unit at times just with the way he played and what he did. But I want him to go out and do what he does well, and that’s, I think, bringing energy to the game. So that’s, I think, what his role would be. I told him it’s not a situation where I’ve carved out a role for him; I just think he has to be ready when an opportunity is called, to just go out there and bring energy and do what he does.”
We'll see if Green gets any action on Saturday for the Bulls against the Celtics.