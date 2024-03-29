The Chicago Bulls recently signed a familiar face to a 10-day contract as Javonte Green is back in Chicago. Green was with the Bulls in the previous three seasons, but he has been down in the G League for awhile after he suffered a knee injury. He played in his first game of the season with the Bulls on Wednesday night in a 125-99 win against the Indiana Pacers, and he looked great.
Javonte Green played a decent amount on Wednesday against the Pacers as he came in for 19 minutes, and he played a really good game. He finished with five points on 2-3 shooting and he was 1-1 from deep. He also added four rebounds and one assist. Bulls head coach Billy Donovan was very happy for Green after the game.
“I was really happy for him personally, because he's a great guy,” Billy Donovan said to the media after the game. “He's the same, like you know what you’re getting every single time you put him on the court, just a bunch of energy and I felt like it may be a game because of [Pascal] Siakam and [Tyrese] Halliburton, Ayo [Dosunmu] not feeling well. We needed another energy body on one of those two guys, and I thought Javante could come in. I didn't know how we would be, I knew he would play really hard but I'm happy for him because he had to go through what he went through with the knee injury and then having to go to the G League, probably pretty humbling, especially I think for his time here. He performed so well here. …Moved into the starting lineup, he was a guy that really complemented the starters. And then for him to go down like he did and kind of maybe almost start over again. For me personally, the journey he's had to go through. I'm really happy for him.”
Javonte Green is huge for Bulls' depth
The Bulls have suffered a lot of different injuries this season and not everyone that is playing right now is at 100%. At this point in the season, almost everyone is a little banged up, and Chicago is certainly dealing with that. The addition of Green is huge for their depth, and it also gives them some more size.
Depth is one of the crucial parts of the game right now for the Bulls, and Green's performance on Wednesday night was exactly what the team needs out of him. They don't need him to be a star, they just need him to be productive, and he certainly met expectations against the Pacers.
There isn't a lot of time left in the regular season, and performances like the one the Bulls had on Wednesday are what this team needs consistently down the stretch. They are going to be in the play-in tournament, and they need to get into a groove before that rolls around.