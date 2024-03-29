This season has been very up and down for the Chicago Bulls, and a big reason why there have been down moments is injuries. The injury bug has gotten Chicago bad this season as Zach LaVine and Patrick Williams both suffered season-ending injuries. There are other players on the Bulls that haven't been banged up that bad but still haven't had good luck with injuries, and one of those players is Alex Caruso.
Alex Caruso hasn't had to miss a lot of consistent time for the Bulls this season, but he has been banged up a few times, and it has made things hard on him. He hasn't always been playing at 100%, and because of that, he sometimes can't give 100%. The Bulls are trying to limit him as much as they can when they aren't playing, but Caruso is still working through some things.
“He’s done a really good job being diligent to try to manage all of that stuff and stay on top of it,” Bulls head coach Billy Donovan told the media on Wednesday evening. “We certainly have, in between games when we have worked, have really limited him and he gets what he needs to keep himself in rhythm. Some of them [injuries] are just crazy things that happen. A lot of it is people landing on him, but it’s been something that he’s had to deal with. Certainly, don’t think he’s 100%, he’s still managing that, but he’s done the best job he can do on that.”
These injuries certainly could've been worse for Caruso, but it still has not been a good season for him health wise. Still, he is having a terrific year and is averaging more points than he has in any other season in his career.
Alex Caruso injuries this season
Right now, Caruso is healthy for the most part and he is able to play, but like Billy Donovan said, he doesn't think he is at 100%.
At the beginning of the season, Caruso was dealing with a toe issue that kept him out or limited for much of the early parts of the year. He has had some minor tweaks here and there with the hamstring and some other things, but right now, the main thing he has been battling is an ankle injury. Throughout the course of the season, however, he has dealt with a lot.
Hopefully for Caruso and the Bulls, he only gets better from here. Chicago looks like they will be in the play-in tournament for the second year in a row, and if they are going to make it out, they will certainly need Caruso to be healthy.