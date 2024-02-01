The Bulls are favored to land Bam Adebayo if the Heat choose to trade him at the deadline.

The NBA trade deadline is right around the corner and rumors are running rampant. There has been plenty of buzz lately but it sounds like Bam Adebayo's name keeps popping up in the rumor mill. As it turns out, if the Miami Heat were to deal Adebayo away, the Chicago Bulls are considered the favorite to land him.

Considering the Heat are in seventh place in the Eastern Conference and just finalized a trade for Terry Rozier, it's hard to imagine they let Bam Adebayo go. But crazier things have happened. With that said, if the Heat chooses to trade Adebayo, oddsmakers have the Bulls as the betting favorite with three other teams to choose from as well. Here are the four teams and odds.

Chicago Bulls (EVEN)

Phoenix Suns (+300)

Toronto Raptors (+300)

Charlotte Hornets (+400)

It's notable that three of the four teams on this list are barely in contention for the play-in tournament. The Phoenix Suns are in sixth place right now but are considered a top team in the league when healthy. Even so, Phoenix doesn't have many assets to give after acquiring Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal in the offseason.

Adebayo is one of the league's best centers. This season alone he's averaging 20.6 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game. Any franchise in the NBA would love to have that production on their rosters. So, it'll be interesting to see if the Bulls, or any other team can offer a package that intrigues the Heat enough to trade Bam Adebayo.

The NBA trade deadline is on February 8. These coming days will be full of trade rumors. So, keep a close eye on the league for now as we should see some moves made ahead of the deadline. Especially the Bulls, who have been involved in trade rumors for quite some time now.