The Bulls are likely keeping things together

The Chicago Bulls have been known as an organization that will keep things together, especially in recent years when declining to part with players at the trade deadline, and it seems like that will be the case this year, especially when it comes to players like Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, according to Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic.

Few within or around the Bulls anticipate the franchise making a major move before the NBA Trade Deadline on Feb. 8, according to Mayberry. It is not that the Bulls can not make a trade, but the belief is that the front office will not commit to something substantial.

Regarding Zach LaVine, the Bulls' most talented and highest-paid player, they are reportedly drawing little to no interest, according to Mayberry. They might be stuck paying DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic as well. Alex Caruso is a player the Bulls could get value for, as he is arguably the most attractive asset on the roster, but the team seems to be clinging to him, according to Mayberry.

The Bulls are currently 22-26, and have been dealing with a significant amount of injuries. They are currently ninth in the Eastern Conference, and could be destined to similar fate as last season, which was the NBA Play-In tournament. Despite that, the Bulls are seemingly keeping the band together.

It will be interesting to see if anyone offers the Bulls something that would be attractive enough to veer from what recent reports indicate. As of now, it seems like there will be no major moves.