DeMar DeRozan had another explosive performance on Friday night as the Chicago Bulls visited the Boston Celtics in the TD Garden. The Bulls star dropped 46 points all over the Celtics en route to matching yet another Michael Jordan record.

For the first time in more than three decades, a Bulls player scored at least 40 points in Boston. As a matter of fact, DeRozan’s 46 is a notch better than MJ’s 41-point performance way back in 1991 (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

DeMar DeRozan is the first Chicago Bulls player since Michael Jordan to have a 40+ point game in Boston 👀 pic.twitter.com/0azIObF7Gn — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 5, 2022

This is not the first time DeMar DeRozan has matched some sort of Michael Jordan despite the fact that he’s only played one full season for the Bulls. Nevertheless, it’s still newsworthy whenever you’re mentioned in the same breath as the GOAT himself. For his part, this is becoming a bit of a habit for DeRozan.

Unfortunately, not even his heroics was enough to carry Chicago to a victory against a powerhouse Celtics side. DeRozan finished the game on 13-of-23 shooting, to go along with three rebounds, five assists, two steals, and a block in 36 minutes of action.

DeRozan was overly aggressive in this one as well, and it resulted in 22 trips to the line, with the Bulls star making 20 of them.

DeRozan in the loss: 46 PTS

13-23 FG

20-22 FT Most FTA by any player this season. pic.twitter.com/T8v3fFbhgj — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 5, 2022

In the end, though, the Celtics still emerged with a victory, 123-119. Jayson Tatum dropped 36 on the Bulls, while Malcolm Brogdon had one of his best games as a Celtic with 25 points off the bench.

The Bulls get Saturday off before facing the Toronto Raptors twice on Sunday and Monday.