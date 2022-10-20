DeMar DeRozan played in the Chicago Bulls’ season opener against the Miami Heat with his tongue sticking out. Well, not really, but he did play like Michael Jordan Wednesday night, statistically speaking. DeMar DeRozan put together a mesmerizing performance in the Bulls’ 116-108 road win in South Beach, as he exploded for 37 points on 14-of-22 shooting from the field. He stuffed the stat sheets further with six rebounds, nine assists, two steals, and a block in 36 minutes of action.

According to Jason Kubatko, DeMar DeRozan is just the second Chicago player ever to pull off such a feat.

“DeRozan is just the second player in @chicagobulls history to record at least 35p/5r/5a in a season opener, joining Michael Jordan (2x).”

With Zach LaVine not available to play in the Bulls’ season opener, most of the load on offense for Chicago was on the shoulders of DeMar DeRozan, who, a season ago, led the Bulls with 27.9 points per game on 50.4 percent shooting from the field. Fortunately for the Bulls, DeRozan answered the call to step up, while he also got great support from Ayo Dosunmo and Nikola Vucevic, who scored 17 and 15 points, respectively. Goran Dragic and Coby White also injected life into the Bulls’ attack by combining for 22 points off the bench.

Hopefully for the Bulls, DeMar DeRozan will stay hot when they travel to D.C. on Friday in a showdown with the Washington Wizards. LaVine is questionable to play in that game, but so long as DeMar DeRozan is balling out, the Bulls should be fine.