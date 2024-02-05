Mike Brown gave the Bulls a lot of praise on Saturday.

The Chicago Bulls took on the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night in Chicago, and it ended up being a wild game. The Kings led by as many as 30 points in the second half, but the Bulls stormed back and almost completed the massive comeback. They got the lead down to three, but they couldn't get any closer, and the Kings went home with a 123-115 win.

Kings head coach Mike Brown likely wasn't very pleased with his team almost blowing a 30-point lead, but a win is a win. He also understands that the Bulls are a good team, and he discussed what makes them a difficult matchup.

“They’re a talented team,” Mike Brown said to the media. “Billy [Donovan] does a nice job with them. They have a nice mix of veterans and some young guys – and the young guys have been around for a little bit now, so they have experience. The young guys have all stepped up and played well. Anytime you have Andre Drummond, ‘Vooch’ [Nikola Vucevic], DeMar [DeRozan] and [Alex] Caruso – those are serious veterans that have been in a lot of big games on a big stage in a lot of different ways. You have those four guys and then you add other young guys in there that have gotten a lot of experience the last few years starting with [Coby] White and [Patrick] Williams.”

After the loss, the Bulls fell to 23-27 on the year. They are still in 9th place in the Eastern Conference. Chicago will be back in action on Tuesday as they host the Minnesota Timberwolves.