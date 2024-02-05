The Bulls have to play more consistent basketball.

The Chicago Bulls and Sacramento Kings did battle on Saturday night in Chicago, and the Kings came away with a 123-115 victory. It was an interesting game as Sacramento led by 30 points at one point in the second half, but the Bulls stormed back and got it down to three late in the game. They couldn't complete the comeback, however, and the Kings escaped with a win.

Consistency has been an issue for the Bulls all year long. Whether it's a fast start and a slow finish or a slow start and a fast finish, it always seems to happen. Consistency is one of the most important parts of basketball, and Billy Donovan knows that his team needs to be better in that regard.

“We just got to be more consistent, and I don't I say this because I don't think that we're any different from any other team in this league,” Billy Donovan said to the media after the loss. “We don't have a lot of room for margin for error. We just don't, so when you start turning the ball over 16 times or you go through a period of time where you really shoot the ball poorly for a long stretch and you can't get stops defensively. Like we really got to be really good and detailed and concentrated on the things that we can control. We can control handling the basketball better, we can control getting back in transition and communicating. I think we got to we've got to be better in terms of the consistency part.”

With the loss, the Bulls are now 23-27 on the season. They are in the playoff hunt, but it's going to be hard to make a ton of progress with inconsistent play.