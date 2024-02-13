The Chicago Bulls visit the Cleveland Cavaliers as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Chicago Bulls have had an up-and-down season thus far as they come into this game on the heels of a much-needed win against the Atlanta Hawks as they continue their road trip to Cleveland to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in this Wednesday night showdown. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Bulls-Cavaliers prediction and pick.

Chicago (26-28) is coming off a dominant win against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night. loss to the Phoenix Suns after Kevin Durant nailed a game-winning shot at the buzzer as he downs the Bulls with a 43-point performance. Demar DeRozan looked like his old self when tied for a team-high 29 points in 38 minutes. Also, stepping up in a big way was Guard Ayo Dosunmu who had a career-high 29 points as he helped down the Hawks on the road. The Bulls hope to keep this momentum rolling into their Wednesday night matchup with the second-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers.

Cleveland (35-17) had their nine-game winning streak snapped by the Joel Embiid-less Philadelphia 76ers who just edged them out in a 123-121 victory. It was up to Darius Garland to hit the final shot but ultimately he missed as they were defeated in heartbreaking fashion. Of course, it was the Donovan Mitchell show who put up an outstanding 36 points in 37 minutes while both Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen went for double-doubles on the night but it was no match for the 76ers. The Cavaliers will look to get back on track when they host the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bulls-Cavaliers Odds

Chicago Bulls: +9 (-110)

Moneyline: +310

Cleveland Cavaliers: -9 (-110)

Moneyline: -390

Over: 220.5 (-110)

Under: 220.5 (-110)

How to Watch Bulls vs. Cavaliers

Time: 7:30 ET/4:30 PT

TV: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Bally Sports Ohio, NBC Sports Chicago

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Chicago Bulls are set to face the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road this Wednesday night, and despite the challenges, they have what it takes to come out on top and cover this spread.

Firstly, the Bulls have been performing well against the spread recently, going 8-4 ATS in their last 12 games. The Bulls are coming off a strong victory over the Hawks, with DeMar DeRozan leading the team with 29 points. DeRozan's leadership and scoring ability will be crucial against the Cavaliers, especially with key players like Zach LaVine out for the season due to an ankle injury. The absence of LaVine could be seen as a setback, but it also provides an opportunity for other players to step up and fill the void.

The Cavaliers, on the other hand, are dealing with their own injury concerns. Ty Jerome is out indefinitely with an ankle injury, and Dean Wade is listed as questionable due to illness. These absences could weaken the Cavaliers' depth and present an opportunity for the Bulls to exploit and score the upset on the road in Cleveland.

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread/Win

In the upcoming clash between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Chicago Bulls at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, the Cavaliers are poised for a victory and to cover the spread. The Cavaliers' home record is impressive, standing at 18-9, which showcases their ability to leverage home-court advantage.

Donovan Mitchell, with an average of 27.9 points per game, leads the Cavaliers, demonstrating his ability to significantly impact the game's outcome. The Cavaliers' roster depth is further highlighted by contributions from Caris LeVert, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen, ensuring the team has multiple offensive and defensive options.

Despite recent fluctuations, the Cavaliers have shown resilience and the ability to cover spreads effectively, especially in home games where they have an against the spread record of 13-13. Meanwhile, the Bulls have not been great on the road with only a 11-16 record away from home covering the spread just 14 times in those 27 road games.

Final Bulls-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

The Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse crowd is one of the loudest in the NBA. The energized atmosphere will give the Cavs an extra boost and rattle the Bulls, especially in crunch time. Cleveland has been impressive at home, making it a difficult place to steal a win for any visiting team.

While Chicago won't surrender easily, I anticipate the Cavs' balanced attack, suffocating defense, and home-court advantage will drive them to victory. This won't be a blowout, but expect Cleveland to make enough plays down the stretch to secure a nail-biting win in a captivating Eastern Conference showdown.

Final Bulls-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers -9 (-110), Over 220.5 (-110)