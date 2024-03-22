Amazon Prime subscribers and fans of the Call of Duty franchise are being treated to yet another exclusive offer. The latest in a series of collaborative efforts brings the Color Blocked bundle to players of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, available at no additional cost for a limited time. This new bundle underscores the commitment of both Amazon Prime and the Call of Duty franchise to provide value and unique experiences to their communities.
Color Blocked Bundle: A Vibrant Upgrade For Call Of Duty Players
The Color Blocked bundle, now available for Amazon Prime members, offers an appealing array of in-game items designed to enhance the gaming experience. Included in this bundle are two weapon blueprints, the Lethal Expression Striker SMG and the Too Graphic COR-45 Pistol, both of which boast a vibrant multicolor theme that adds a splash of style to players' arsenals. In addition to these blueprints, the bundle comes packed with the Color Combat sticker, the RGB NVG emblem, and the Color Blast calling card, further allowing players to customize their in-game appearance with a cohesive and eye-catching color scheme.
This bundle, which went live on March 21, replaces February's Saddle Up bundle. The latter offered an operator skin, a weapon blueprint, and several cosmetic items, but has since been retired, making room for the new Color Blocked bundle. Players interested in claiming this latest offer have until April 25 to do so through the Prime Gaming website. Notably, the Color Blocked bundle, if purchased with in-game currency, would cost approximately 1,100 CoD Points, equivalent to about $11, highlighting the significant value provided to Amazon Prime members at no extra charge.
Prime Gaming Expands Horizons With Exclusive Bundles And Bonuses
Prime Gaming, a benefit included with every Amazon Prime membership, regularly introduces new bundles for various games, including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. The service aims to enrich the gaming experience of Prime members by offering exclusive in-game items, bonuses, and experiences across a wide range of popular titles.
In addition to the Color Blocked bundle for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone players, Prime Gaming is also offering the PP19 Bizon Gold Grinder blueprint for Call of Duty Mobile until April 25. This exclusive offer further demonstrates the breadth of gaming content available to Prime Gaming members, catering to a variety of gaming preferences and platforms.
Beyond the realm of Call of Duty, Prime Gaming members can explore a wide array of in-game bonuses for other titles. Currently, 31 other in-game bonuses are available, featuring free items for popular games such as Madden 24, EA Sports FC 24, Valorant, and Apex Legends. This diverse selection of bonuses underscores the extensive range of benefits that come with Amazon Prime membership, catering to the varied interests of gamers worldwide.
