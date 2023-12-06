“You had one, I had one. I think. I don’t know, maybe I’m buggin.'” Cam'ron and Ma$e's recent revelation proves why they have a great pod.

In the latest episode of “It Is What It Is,” hip-hop veterans Cam'ron and Ma$e dropped some surprising hints about their romantic connections with '90s rap queens Lil Kim and Foxy Brown. The revelation came while the duo was discussing NBA legend Dirk Nowitzki's recent confession that Lil Kim and Foxy Brown were his childhood crushes, HipHopDX reports.

While reacting to a statement in which retired NBA player Dirk Nowitzki named Lil Kim and Foxy Brown as his childhood crushes, Cam'ron insinuates that both he and Mase have slept with Lil Kim and Foxy Brown. (🎥 Come And Talk 2 Me/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/PXj4y0Djkx — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) December 6, 2023

Cam'ron playfully remarked, “He like our old joints,” suggesting Lil Kim and Foxy Brown as former flames. Laughter ensued as Ma$e joined in, joking about Dirk Nowitzki having a taste for “ratchet” women and expressing admiration for his choices in Lil Kim and Foxy Brown.

Dirk Nowitzki had previously spilled the beans on his '90s crushes during an episode of Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson’s “All the Smoke” podcast, naming Lil Kim and Foxy Brown as his childhood infatuations. Foxy Brown was quick to respond, expressing her delight and playful banter in an Instagram post.

The episode also touched upon Cam'ron's recent romantic endeavors. Following actress Nia Long's separation from Ime Udoka, Cam'ron reportedly tried to shoot his shot by sliding into her DMs. However, it seems his advances were unsuccessful in winning over the accomplished actress.

While the comments on “It Is What It Is” added a humorous and unexpected twist to the conversation, it's important to approach these revelations with a sense of lightheartedness. The banter between Cam'ron and Ma$e could be playful exaggeration or genuine reflections on past encounters, but it remains unclear whether their claims hold any truth.

As fans buzz about the surprising revelations, it's evident that the episode has stirred up conversations about the intricacies of past relationships and connections within the hip-hop and entertainment industry. However, it's crucial to take these revelations with a grain of humor, recognizing the playful nature of the banter on the show.