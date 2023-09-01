NBA star Damian Lillard, aka Dame D.O.L.L.A., recently teamed up with rapper Cam'ron to recreate an iconic scene from the 2002 movie “Paid in Full.” Film director No Talents shared a photo on Instagram Stories featuring the two celebrities, along with California artist Yxung Rell, sitting at a roundtable and enjoying Chinese takeout, HipHopDX shares.

Damian Lillard Recreate A Scene From ‘Paid In Full’ With Cam’ron. pic.twitter.com/PTLpryseQG — Poetik Flakko (@FlakkoPoetik) September 1, 2023

“Paid in Full” is a fictionalized portrayal of the lives of real 1980s drug dealers AZ Faison, Rich Porter, and Alpo Martinez. While it received mixed reviews from critics, the film developed a dedicated following, earning a 93% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. One of its standout moments is a scene where the main characters share Chinese takeout.

Dame D.O.L.L.A., a Portland Trail Blazers superstar, was only 12 years old when the movie was released, still a decade away from his NBA career. The recreated footage seems to be part of a music video for his track “Paid in Full,” featured on his recently released album, “Don D.O.L.L.A.”

In another video posted on No Talents' Instagram Story, Lillard is seen rapping in a dry cleaner's, reminiscent of the beginning of “Paid in Full,” where the character Ace worked.

However, this fun collaboration comes amidst a challenging offseason for Damian Lillard, who requested a trade from the Blazers several months ago. As of now, the request hasn't seen any significant progress, with the Blazers waiting for an offer that meets their terms. Lillard's contract, which includes a no-trade clause, runs for four more years, leaving the superstar in a tricky situation if a trade doesn't materialize.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future in Portland, Damian Lillard continues to make waves both on and off the court, recently venturing into the world of music and collaborating with fellow artists like Cam'ron.