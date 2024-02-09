The Canadiens need this.

The Montreal Canadiens will be getting a major boost on Saturday when they face the Dallas Stars.

Alex Newhook is expected to return to the lineup for his first game since suffering a high ankle sprain back in December, as reported by Daily Faceoff. Newhook was sidelined for 10-12 weeks after the injury but he's fully recovered. The forward only played 23 games before going on the shelf and had seven goals and six assists.

Newhook showed well for the Canadiens after being acquired in an offseason trade with the Colorado Avalanche where he began his NHL career. The St. Johns, Newfoundland native played just two full seasons with the Avs, tallying a total of 63 points. Newhook inked a four-year deal with the Habs worth around $2.9 million per year.

Montreal is having a respectable season at the moment, sitting in sixth place in the Atlantic Division with a 21-21-8 record. Finding the back of the net has proven to be an issue, scoring only 2.74 goals per game. That ranks 28th in the NHL. Despite missing a ton of time, Newhook ranks ninth on the roster in points, which sheds a light on the inconsistency of this offense.

The Canadiens have been led mostly by Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield. The return of Newhook will certainly be nice because he's a solid player who contributes on both ends of the ice. Montreal is 4-4-2 in the last 10 outings and just beat the Washington Capitals 5-2 on Tuesday evening. Saturday's afternoon clash with the Stars is the first of three games on home ice at the Bell Centre.