The Canadiens are looking to strengthen their roster even though playoff chances appear slim

The NHL trade deadline is approaching, and it is usually the time that those on the inside of the playoff structure try to strengthen their team while those on the outside are looking to sell off current assets with the help of becoming stronger in the future.

The Montreal Canadiens may go against that way of proceeding prior to the April 8 deadline. Montreal is currently in 8th place in the Atlantic Division of the Eastern Conference, and they are 8 points out of a Wild Card spot. While there is still time to overcome that kind of deficit and the Habs have made significant progress this season under head coach Martin St. Louis, they are still a longshot to earn a spot in the NHL postseason.

Nevertheless, Montreal may be quite active around the NHL trade deadline, and instead of selling off or trading assets, they may be in “buy” mode.

They have a slew of assets that they could move that would allow them to acquire a coming star like Trevor Zegras of the Anaheim Ducks or perhaps more established players who have already performed well in the playoffs.

Former Canadiens Maxim Lapierre believes the number of draft assets the Canadiens have in their possession will allow them to make moves that will strengthen the team for the stretch run as well as future years.

Montreal has made the NHL playoffs just twice in the past six seasons, and one of those came in the league's Covid year that saw 24 teams make the playoffs. The Canadiens have not won the Stanley Cup since 1993, but they have won the legendary trophy 23 times in their history.