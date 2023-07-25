Father time remains undefeated when battling it out with professional athletes. Most players can run as fast as they want by changing up their routine or diet. Although, age will surely catch up to them. A lot of people can play well into their forties but injuries and aches get longer to heal from. This is the case for most MLB players. But, not for St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright who received good news from Olli Marmol before their Arizona Diamondbacks game.

Adam Wainwright has been activated by the Cardinals. This is after the 41-year-old who dons number 50 got placed on the 15-day injured list, per the St. Louis Cardinals Twitter page.

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/tu56yyGfWy — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) July 24, 2023

His last game was when he suffered a shoulder inflammation which disallowed him from pitching any further. Wainwright also nursed a groin injury which placed him on the injured list during the start of the MLB season. The Cardinals pitcher hopes to end his career on good terms as he continues to play. Although, he may want to turn things around immediately.

His 7.66 ERA on 11 starts is not doing him any good. Injuries and aging may be a huge factor to his backsliding performance but he can still put up serviceable numbers.

Other updates in the St. Louis injury included Ryan Hesley's transfer to the 60-day IL. Andrew Suarez was selected from the Memphis Triple-A. Zack Thompson and Ivan Herrera round out the list as they were optioned to the Triple-A.

Will Adam Wainwright create an impact in his return against the Diamondbacks?