“He certainly wants to come back and pitch; he really wants to prove he can do this,” Mozeliak said, via MLB media. “But there's a physical element to this, and out of respect for what he's done for this organization, we're certainly going to try to allow for that to happen. But we also have to be realistic. If it's not going to happen, then that page may have to be turned.”

Adam Wainwright has allowed 44 earned runs in 51.2 innings, compiling a 7.66 ERA, and has struck out a batter only 28 times. The Cardinals' record in games he starts is not terrible and much of his ineffectiveness has occurred in his last three games (17 earned runs in 8.0 innings) but with such little room for error, the Cardinals have to think hard about whether they want to get Waino back into the rotation.

The Cardinals' two leaders in innings, Miles Mikolas and Jordan Montgomery, have been a fine one-two punch so far this season and Jack Flaherty has been decent. The trade deadline should bring some new pitchers into St. Louis.