The St. Louis Cardinals have made a series of roster moves as starting pitcher Adam Wainwright heads to the injured list with a right shoulder strain, according to John Denton of MLB.com

Adam Wainwright has struggled mightily this season, and will head to the injured list with the aforementioned shoulder strain. Andrew Knizner is going on the injured list as well with a groin injury. Pitcher James Naile has been optioned to Memphis as well. As corresponding moves, the Cardinals have recalled catcher Ivan Herrera, and pitchers Dakota Hudson and Zack Thompson, according to Denton. Dakota Hudson is reportedly a candidate to start tonight's game against the Miami Marlins.

The problem for the Cardinals this season has been the pitching. Wainwright's struggles are notable, and it will be interesting to see if some time off is beneficial to him. Andrew Knizner has been a below-average hitter as well. We will see how Ivan Herrera fills in at catcher.

If Hudson does start tonight's game against the Marlins, hopefully he performs well. The Cardinals need some help with their pitching staff. It will be interesting to see the role that Zack Thompson has as well.

The Cardinals remain in last place in the National League Central, hoping to go on a hot streak ahead of the trade deadilne. If they do not, the team could become sellers, with players like Lars Nootbar potentially being on the trade block. It is getting late early for the Cardinals, and the injuries are piling up as well.