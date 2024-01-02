Kyler Murray owned the Eagles on New Year's Eve.

Ahead of their Week 16 showdown versus the Philadelphia Eagles on New Year's Eve, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray marched into Lincoln Financial Field rocking a jersey of Pittsburgh Penguins NHL star Sidney Crosby.

It's clear that Murray did this to get under the skin of Philly fans. For those who don't know, Crosby has been a long-time enemy of Philadelphia sports due to his affiliation with Pittsburgh.

Crosby heard about this and offered an intriguing reaction to Murray's apparent troll job.

“I'd love to know the story behind it,” Crosby said, via the Pittsburgh Penguins X account. “I have somewhat of an idea, but it would be cool to hear the story behind it.”

Sidney Crosby on Kyler Murray wearing his jersey walking into Philly this weekend: "I'd love to know the story behind it. I have somewhat of an idea, but it would be cool to hear the story behind it." cc: @AZCardinals pic.twitter.com/4e1JZRrdDh — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 2, 2024

When asked further questions about it, though, Sidney Crosby proceeded to dismiss non-hockey related questions.

Nonetheless, Crosby has had quite the history against the Philadelphia Flyers, Philly's NHL team. Last month, he became the all-time leader in points against the Flyers. Through 85 games, he has recorded 125 points — 54 goals, and 71 assists — versus Philadelphia.

Crosby and Murray don't seem to have any relationship whatsoever, so this was likely just a random troll job by the Cardinals QB. Nonetheless, the two-time Pro-Bowler knew exactly what he was doing.

The best part about it? Murray backed up his pre-game trolling with an epic performance in Arizona's 35-31 come-from-behind win over Philadelphia.

The 26-year old threw three touchdown passes as the Cardinals rallied from a 15-point deficit to spoil the Eagles' bid to finish with the top spot in the NFC. Moreover, the loss means Philadelphia will likely lose the NFC East division title, unless the 4-12 Washington Commanders pull off a miracle and beat the Dallas Cowboys.

As for Kyler Murray and the Cardinals, playing spoiler was likely the icing on the cake for their 2023 campaign.