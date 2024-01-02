The Arizona Cardinals' quarterback played well against Philadelphia.

Down by two touchdowns at halftime, Kyler Murray led the Arizona Cardinals to a shocking come-from-behind win on the road against one of the top teams in the NFC in the Philadelphia Eagles. With his performance, Murray may have impressed another team enough to trade for him this offseason, according to the Fox Sports NFL staff:

“Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort and Gannon will have a difficult decision to make this offseason on whether to keep Murray and his $230 million contract on the roster or hit the reset button and select a new quarterback in the draft to lead the franchise in 2024.”

The Cardinals currently have the No. 4 overall selection in the 2024 draft heading into regular-season finale matchup at home against the Seattle Seahawks, who remain in the postseason hunt.

Arizona also holds the first-round selection of the Houston Texans, currently slated to select No. 17.

Murray is making the decision to move on a tough one for the franchise. He is only 26 years old with plenty of tread left on his proverbial tires. And while durability and overall fit in Arizona's offense are concerns, whether the Cardinals can find a comparable replacement for the Oklahoma product in the draft also is a legitimate issue.”

While it would be difficult for the Cardinals to consider moving on from Murray, it's clear that the team needs changes. A player of Murray's caliber could fetch a decent price on the trade market, despite his salary, after he reminded other teams what he's capable of on Sunday.