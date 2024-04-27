After a disappointing season marked by an early exit by the Philadelphia Eagles, Howie Roseman immediately got to work. He might have seen Jason Kelce retire but his moves in free agency were impeccable. With an elite offense now on their side, they needed to fill in the defensive positions. What did they do next? This front office etched their names into NFL Draft history after acquiring the likes of Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.
The Howie Roseman-led Eagles front office has made eight NFL Draft Day trades. This ties them with the 2018 New England Patriots and 2023 Houston Texans for the most swaps executed in league history, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.
A lot of the new Eagles look poised to make a name for themselves alongside big names like Jalen Hurts, Nick Sirianni, and Saquon Barkley.
The Eagles' first selection in the 2024 NFL Draft came at the 22nd pick of Round 1. There, they took an elite cornerback from Toledo by the name of Quinyon Mitchell. He played four years with this team in the MAC and did excellent in every one of them. Overall, he totaled 123 total tackles with 93 of them being solo. His brute strength has also given his college team 7.5 tackles for loss. To round that out, Quinyon Mitchell also ripped the ball straight out of the air for six interceptions.
Howie Roseman's next pick would not come until they got a swap with the Washington Commanders. The Eagles then held the 40th overall pick in Round 2. Cooper DeJean out of Iowa was the next one taken out of the draft boards. This defensive back who received an All-American is not just all bark and no bite. He notched five tackles for loss and 12o total tackles with 85 of them being solo take-downs.
The Eagles hit the gas pedal
Howie Roseman knows that he is building one of, if not, the greatest rosters constructed in the league. The idea of guys like Jalen Hurts and Lane Johnson not being able to win despite their talents was frustrating. So, the best way to keep them intact while also not spending too much on the cap would be the NFL Draft.
After having selected two other guys for the Eagles' defense, someone else also followed. Jalyx Hunt from the Houston Christian program was acquired with the 94th overall pick through the Eagles' trade with the San Francisco 49ers. His tall frame at six-foot-three allows him to bully anyone who dares to reach Jalen Hurts.
There was a sudden change in strategy in the succeeding rounds. The Eagles have gone back to draft for their offense and offensive line. They had a deal with the Houston Texans to get the rights to acquire Will Shipley. Roseman might just have their backup running back.
To fully recap, the Eagles had a trade with with the Commanders to get Ainias. Jeremiah Jr., They then proceeded to land Jeremiah Trotter J. Trevor Keegan, Johnny Wilson, and Dylan McHammon. Will this Eagles squad be good enough to win it all?