Today's slate is packed with NBA action and we're set to bring you a prediction and pick for this next tilt in the Eastern Conference. The surging Cleveland Cavaliers (36-19) will take on the Washington Wizards (9-47) as both teams work in different directions. Check out our NBA odds series for our Cavaliers-Wizards prediction and pick.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently first in their division and second overall in the Eastern Conference standings. Winners of nine consecutive games through the All-Star break, they've stumbled coming back and have gone 1-3 over their last four. They lost a tough 97-104 game last night against the Philadelphia 76ers and will be looking to bounce back as favorites here.
The Washington Wizards are last in their division and second-to-last in the Eastern Conference. They're currently riding a 10-game losing streak and will return home after a road trip that saw no wins. They lead the Detroit Pistons by just a half-game, so they'll be avoiding last place in trying to get a win here.
NBA Odds: Cavaliers-Wizards Odds
Cleveland Cavaliers: -11 (-108)
Moneyline: -620
Washington Wizards: +11 (-112)
Moneyline: +450
Over: 232.5 (-110)
Under: 232.5 (-110)
Time: 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT
TV: Bally Sports Ohio, Monumental Sports Network, NBA League Pass
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Cavaliers have surged all the way into second place in the East through the first half of the season, and now the real work begins in trying to maintain their position and head into the Playoffs with a high seed. They're struggling at the moment with Donovan Mitchell sidelined with a nagging injury. While they're a solid team without Mitchell at 6-5 on the season, he certainly gives them that added spark and usually leads their scoring efforts. While they're not quick to rush him back, he'll be the most important piece of this run moving forward.
The Cavaliers weren't able to get it done last game against the 76ers are their defensive interior didn't hold very strong throughout that one. They allowed too many easy buckets inside for Tobias Harris and while things were clicking on offense, they couldn't come up with the big stops when they mattered most. Given the state of this Wizards team, expect the Cavs to see this as a get-back game that they can't drop on the road.
Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Wizards are trying to pick up the pieces from this 10-game losing streak and they haven't been able to find a competitive performance in quite some time. They've lost by double-digit four times over the stretch and they'll come in as sizable underdogs during this one. They've also lost each of their three meetings against the Cavaliers with just one of those games being remotely close. Still, they'll have a slim chance for a win here without Donovan Mitchell, but it'll take a massive team effort through all four quarters.
The Washington Wizards are just 3-23 in their home building this year, but they've managed to go 26-28 against the spread. At home, they're just 8-18 ATS, but they'll have a decent number to work with as home dogs here. Kyle Kuzma and Marvin Bagley will have to anchor this team and find answers against the bigs of Cleveland. If they can spread the floor with their shooting and get hot from range, they have a chance to cover the spread.
Final Cavaliers-Wizards Prediction & Pick
These two teams are trending in completely opposite directions and while the Washington Wizards are avoiding last place in the East, the Cleveland Cavaliers are right at the top and chasing the Boston Celtics. The Cavaliers are 3-0 against the Wizards so far this season and we haven't seen any indication that this meeting will be any different.
The one thing the Wizards may have going for them is the absence of Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers' recent 1-3 stretch, but the Cavs still match up very well against this Wizards team. If Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley can combine for another big game, this should be a steady win for Cleveland.
This spread is a sizable one, but we're going to roll with the Cleveland Cavalier to cover the spread here. They're 17-9 on the road and have gone 14-11 ATS on the road this season. Even without Mitchell, this team finds ways to win and the Wizards won't be at full strength themselves. Expect this to be another double-digit affair as Cleveland takes the win.
Final Cavaliers-Wizards Prediction & Pick: UNDER 232.5 (-110)